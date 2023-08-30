Minister pays fine as his supporters put up banner without civic body permission

August 30, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Priyank Kharge paid a fine of ₹5,000 to the Kalaburagi City Municipal Corporation for putting up his banner in a public place without the permission of the civic body.

The receipt given by the civic body to Mr. Kharge clearly mentions that the fine was for putting up an “unauthorized banner”. Mr. Kharge appreciated the action by the civic body and said that he willingly paid the fine amount.

As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the Gruha Lakshmi scheme from Mysuru on Wednesday, Mr. Kharge, as in-charge of Kalaburagi district, launched the scheme at Bhimalli in the district for Kalaburagi.

Mr. Kharge’s followers, meanwhile, put up several banners and hoardings in and around Kalaburagi city. The banners and hoardings contained the images of Mr. Kharge, his father and All India Congress Committee president M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil and Kalaburagi North MLA Kaneez Fatima, along with other national and State leaders of the Congress in them.

