HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister pays a surprise visit to District Hospital in Dharwad

He takes some doctors and staff to task for what he felt dereliction of duty

August 17, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Labour Minister and district in-charge Santosh Lad paid a surprise visit to the District Hospital in Dharwad on Wednesday evening.

He reprimanded some doctors and staff for what he felt was dereliction of duty.

The Minister interacted with patients and their attendants in the hospital.

He said that the hospital is in disorder and that the officers are responsible for it. He noted that some patients have told him that the doctors are not available in the hospital during their duty hours.

He refused to accept any explanation from some doctors and said that there is no justification for lack of cleanliness and making available timely treatment to patients.

He observed that the doctors have been unable to provide him details like the total number of in-patients and out-patients in the hospital on any day.

He warned doctors and staff against being lax in their duties. He directed Deputy Commissioner Gurudatt Hegde to initiate action against doctors and staff who are found negligent.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.