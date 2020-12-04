Minister Patil should apologise: Revanna

Hassan

04 December 2020 22:53 IST

Coming down heavily on Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil for his recent comment on farmers, former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has said the Minister should apologise for his statement.

At a press conference in Hassan on Friday, Mr. Revanna said the Minister’s statement showed his arrogance. “Farmers are the backbone of the country. Nobody should pass such comments on farmers. He should apologise for his statement”, he said. The Minister had said farmers who committed suicide were cowards.

Further, Mr. Revanna alleged that corrupt officers have been appointed as special land acquisition officers in Hassan and that they were good at manipulating documents related to the reported irregularities in granting land to those who lost land in the Hemavati River Project. Mr. Revanna demanded that the Deputy Commissioner take all the documents into his custody.

Advertising

Advertising