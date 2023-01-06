Minister opposes deadline set by seer on Panchamasali quota

January 06, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Public Works Minister C.C. Patil, who belongs to the Panchamasali-Lingayat community, on Friday said it was not proper on the part of Panchamasali mutt seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami and BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal to set a 24-hour deadline to the government seeking inclusion of the community in the 2A category of the OBC reservation matrix.

‘90% work done’

At a press conference here, Mr. Patil said the government had not diluted the reservation quota and was looking into all technical and legal issues to face any legal scrutiny. He claimed the government had completed “90% work” on providing the reservation for the Panchamasali community and it had been examining the remaining 10% work that involved some technical issues. Community leaders and seers have to cooperate with the government and should have patience till their demands are met, Mr. Patil said.

The Panchamasali Reservation Agitation Committee has rejected the State government’s offer to include the community in the new 2D category of reservation matrix. Mr. Yatnal blamed Industries Minster Murugesh Nirani for the delay in the State government announcing the reclassification of reservation for the community.

‘No connection with cash’

Mr. Patil said there was no connection between him and the ₹10 lakh cash recovered by the security personnel at the West Gate of the Vidhana Soudha from a Junior Engineer with the PWD. The official was caught while carrying unaccounted cash on Wednesday. The official, J. Jagadeesh, was subsequently arrested by the police.

