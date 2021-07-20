Minister moots Gangothsava festival at Talakad

MYSURU

Talakad circuit to be developed by the government

The government will conduct Gangothsava at Talakad near T. Narsipura from this year in a bid to develop the historical place as a major tourist destination.

This was stated by the Minister for Tourism C.P. Yogeshwar after visiting Somanathpur and Talakad, on Monday. Talakad was the capital of the Gangas who ruled for more than 6 centuries from the 4th to the 10th century CE and contributed immensely to art and culture of the region. The Gangothsava is to celebrate their contribution and revive public memory about a dynasty.

The Minister said Talakad is known for Panchalinga Darshana which takes places based on the astrological and astronomical calculations once in a few years. But if Gangothsava was celebrated every year to coincide with Dasara in Mysuru, it would not only increase the tourist traffic but will help shore up the infrastructure of the region, said the minister. Talakad is a renowned pilgrim centre but it was necessary to develop it as a tourist centre laying emphasis on its history and archaeology, he added. The Minister said a detailed project report will be ready within 15 to 20 days.

Mr. Yogeshwar said for tourists visiting Mysuru, it was necessary to market Talakad as well so that they visit the place. ‘’I will discuss the feasibility of conducting Gangothsava with different departments so as to ensure comprehensive development of the infrastructure. Similar to Mysuru circuit the ministry is keen to develop a Talakad circuit so as to draw more tourists, he added.

The Minister said in a bid to encourage rural students to visit places of tourist areas in the State the department would also rope in the education department. The objective is to create hostels for the benefit of rural students across 10 districts so that they can stay in such places.

In reply to a question Yogeshwar said heli-tourism will kickstart from the existing airports and would soon take off in Mysuru as well with a revised plan. However, he did not elaborate. There was opposition to the proposed helipad - mooted for promoting heli-tourism - opposite the Lalith Mahal Palace as it entailed felling hundreds of trees. But the Minister said the Centre has given its clearance for helitourism from the existing airports.

On the proposed Disneyland project, the Minister said it was a project of the CNNL and irrigation department and the tourism department wants to make use of the backwaters in the KRS to promote tourism.

The Government will promote water sports in the KRS backwaters and similar activity is mooted at 10 dams across the State, he added. It will also take up the ropeway project at Chamundi Hills for which there was opposition.