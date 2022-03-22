Minister, MLC argue over inclusion of club in Cubbon Park

The existence of heritage buildings in the more-than-century-old Century Club founded by Dewan of Mysore Princely State Sir M. Visvesaraya became a bone of contention between Horticulture Minister Muniratna and BJP member Tejaswini Gowda.

During a discussion on excluding the club from the Cubbon Park zone in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, the BJP member claimed that there were no heritage buildings even as the Horticulture Minister insisted that there were heritage structures.

Refusing to remove the club from the Cubbon Park zone, Mr. Muniratna said the Government feared that the heritage structures could be razed down. “There will be problems if we remove the club from the park zone,” he said, pointing out a petition pending before the High Court. He also said that the Horticulture Department had not caused any inconvenience to the club so far.

Ms. Gowda said the case in the High Court did not pertain to the club, and that its inclusion in park zone had restricted its development. “The club was not part of the park zone till 1998 and was added only in 2015. Many buildings that were in the park zone were dropped. The Government cannot add the club arbitrarily. Otherwise, buildings that have been dropped from the list should be added again,” she insisted.