Minister, MLA inspect COVID-19 preventive measures

Minister for Municipal Administration, Horticulture and Sericulture K.C. Narayana Gowda on Saturday inspected the measures being implemented to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus at Swarnasandra in the town.

Mandya MLA M. Srinivas, Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh and others accompanied him.

Of the five persons tested positive for COVID-19, one is from Swarnasandra. The other four are from Malavalli.

A microbiologist with the Nanjangud pharmaceutical company had contracted the virus and a buffer zone has been formed at Swarnasandra, where the patient has been staying.

Mr. Gowda, also district in-charge Minister for Mandya, inspected the area, collected details about the measures being implemented and issued instructions to initiate steps to prevent the spread of the virus. He also distributed foodgrains to the people in the town.

According to sources, the Minister emphasised the need for strict enforcement of lockdown restrictions at Malavalli also as nearly 30 persons have been placed under quarantine.

Four persons from Malavalli, who had attended the Markaz prayers at Nizamuddin masjid in New Delhi, during the Tablighi Jamaat conference, have been isolated at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) as they have contracted COVID-19.