Minister meets students injured in road accident admitted in RIMS, Raichur

Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju visited injured children at the Raichur Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Raichur and discussed with doctors about their health condition on Sunday.

He also visited the accident spot where a school van and a KKRTC bus collided near Kapagal village in Manvi taluk of Raichur district on Thursday.

The van was carrying 40 students from Kurdi village to a private school in Manvi. Of the 40 students, two died on their way to hospital and the remaining students escaped with injuries.

Talking with the media, Mr. Boseraju said that the government has already released compensation of ₹5 each to the families of the dead children and ₹3 lakh for those who have been seriously injured.

“The school authorities distributed ₹5 lakh each to the affected families, while the Education Department too has announced ₹1 lakh to each family of the dead and ₹40,000 to the injured,” he added.

The condition of all the injured who have been admitted to RIMS and private hospital is out of danger. “I discussed the matter with the doctors. They are preparing to shift one injured girl to NIMHANS in Bengaluru for further treatment,” the Minister said.

There have been allegations that the school van was carrying students beyond the permitted limit.

When asked about this, the Minister said that there were five or six students in excess of the permitted 35 and the police are investigating.

The local residents said on the day of the accident that it (accident) was caused by potholes and demanded action against those responsible for the poor condition of the road.

To this, the Minister said that he has directed the officials to fill potholes immediately and take permanent roadwork later.