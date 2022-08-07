Minister meets patients suffering from vomiting, diarrhoea  

As many as 84 cases have been reported in the last few days in Ankamanalu village, Ballari district

Transport Minister B. Sriramulu enquiring the health condition of a woman and her child at the Government Hospital in Sandur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

Transport Minister and Ballari in-charge B. Sriramulu visited Ankamanalu village in Sandur taluk of Ballari district on Sunday where 84 cases of vomiting and diarrhoea have been reported in the last few days.

He began his trip by visiting the Sandur Government Hospital where a few patients were admitted and issuing directions to the hospital authorities to ensure quality treatment.

He also directed District Health and Family Welfare Officer Janardhan to shift the patients to Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences in Ballari, if required.

The Minister later visited Ankamanalu village and met the patients at the temporary medical camp established at the local Community Hall and took stock of their health conditions.

“Everybody’s life is precious. Don’t take these cases lightly. At present, there are three ambulances parked in the village. You can also add more ambulances and healthcare staff, if required,” Mr. Sriramulu said.

Speaking to media representatives, the Minister said that the exact cause for the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea in the village is yet to be ascertained.

“Apparently, it has been found that the consumption of contaminated water is the cause. But the authentic cause will be ascertained only after an expert report is made available. Water samples have been collected and sent to the laboratory and the report is expected on Monday. We will take action based on the report,” he said.

“The village has 2,700 households. And, 84 cases of vomiting and diarrhoea have been in the last few days. As many as 32 people have recovered. People have not stopped falling ill, though safe drinking is being supplied to the village now,” Mr. Sriramulu said.

The Minister also assured people of providing a permanent solution for supplying safe drinking water to the village soon.

“The responsibility of maintaining drinking water units is assigned to local gram panchayats. We will also convene a meeting of Panchayat Development Officers and sensitise them about the care to be taken in the supply of drinking water,” the Minister said.