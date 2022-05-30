Minister meets Nirmalanandanatha Swami

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh met Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchanagiri Mutt on Monday.

The meeting came after the seer recently wrote Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai taking objection to recent comments defamatory of Kuvempu and the State anthem. Mr. Bommai had directed Mr. Nagesh to meet the seer and clarify the government’s stand, sources said.

“I met the seer and only explained the factual position. There was an FIR against Rohith Chakrathirtha for the now controversial Facebook post. But a ‘B’ Report had been filed during the Congress regime, as he had only shared something that came on WhatsApp and he was not its author. The seer asked us to bring the real culprit to book, which I assured we would. I also explained to him how lessons penned by Kuvempu have gone up in the new text books compared to the old,” Mr. Nagesh told The Hindu.