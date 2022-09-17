Minister, Mayor wield the broom

Minister S.T. Somashekar participating in a cleanliness drive in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the upcoming Dasara festival, Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar and Mayor Shivakumar joined hands with other people’s representatives, officials, and representatives of voluntary organisations as part of “Mysuru’s march towards Swachch Bharath”.

Mr. Somashekar, who is also the Minister for Co-operation, wielded the broom at the launch of the programme at Alanahalli and lifted the waste in a container before unloading it onto a garbage vehicle. He was joined Mr. Shivakumar and a host of other dignitaries.

The cleanliness programme was taken up by Let’s Do It Mysuru in association with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). The volunteers cleared a stretch of road of various types of waste including plastic bags dumped along the roadside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Somashekar called upon the general public to keep the city clean. He said there was a need for keeping their environs clean while emphasising the importance of making tourist destinations garbage-free.

MLA L. Nagendra, Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Bagadi Gautham, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikant Reddy, Zoo Authority of Karnataka chairperson Shivakumar, and others participated.