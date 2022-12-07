Minister sets March deadline for basic amenities in government schools in Yadgir

December 07, 2022 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - Yadgir

Prabhu Chavan, Minister for Animal Husbandry and also district In-charge, has set March as the deadline for the Education Department to provide all basic amenities in government-run schools in Yadgir district.

He gave the direction during the quarterly review of Karnataka Development Programmes (KDP) in Yadgir on Wednesday December 7.

Mr. Chavan, who had a lengthy interaction with Deputy Direction of Public Instruction Shanta Gowda on lack of facilities and also complaints about lack of basic amenities, said that whatever the amenities such as a compound wall, separate toilets for boys and girls, drinking water, electricity supply and playground should compulsorily be provided in all government-run primary and high schools. “After the deadline, if any officer fails to fulfill the demands, action will be taken against them,” he added.

Earlier, Mr. Shanta Gowda informed the Minister that as many as 461 government schools have no compound wall, and while 590 new classrooms are required, merely 180 were sanctioned under Kalyan Karnataka Regional Development Board ( KKRDB). A total of 168 toilets have been sanctioned under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), and work will start soon. He said that the State secretariat had deployed five teachers in five different districts. Therefore, officials have written to the department to cancel their order and send the teachers back to Yadgir.

He informed that 1,895 guest teachers for primary level and 187 for high school level have been recruited. Special classes for SSLC student have already started to cover the syllabus and help the students get good results in the board exams.

The Minister promised to talk to the Education Minister about getting the five teachers back in Yadgir immediately.

During a review of the Health Department, Mr. Chavan instructed district surgeon to maintain cleanliness in the district hospital. “Curb corruption at all levels, especially in the laboratory department.” He questioned officials for sending pregnant women to private hospitals instead admitting them in government hospitals for delivery.

Responding to the Minister, District Surgeon Rizwana Afreen said that, in three months, they admitted 1,250 delivery cases in the district hospital in Yadgir. Only 60 cases were referred either to RIMS Raichur or GIMS Kalaburagi to avoid complications. In a 30-day period, 500 cases were admitted, of which 150 were delivered by Cesarean operation.

Mr. Rizwana said, “We have shortages of nurses and women specialist doctors. As against three needed, we have only one women specialist. Out of 174 sanctioned posts for nurses, we just have 70. Whatever the lapses in the district hospital will be attended to and solved in one month.”

Mr. Chavan reviewed the progress of the other government departments in the meeting, which was attended by MLCs Baburao Chinchansur and B.G. Patil, Nomadic and Semi Nomadic Community Development Board Chairman Devendra Nath Nad, Deputy Commissioner Snehal R., zilla panchayat CEO Amaresh R., and Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedhamurthy.