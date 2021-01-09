Minister makes appeal to manufacture locally in fisheries sector

The State government has decided to give a push to ‘Make in India’ in the fisheries sector and has made an appeal to industrialists to manufacture mechanised boats, engines, fishnets, deep sea fishing equipment, and establish freezing plants by using the Union government’s fund, amounting ₹3,000 crore to ₹4,000 crore, in the next five years.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, the Centre has set aside ₹20,000 crore for investment in the next five years. Karnataka is expected to avail ₹3,000 crore to ₹4,000 crore during the next five years, Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport Kota Srinivas Poojary told presspersons on Friday.

Mr. Poojary held a meeting with industrialists, scientists, experts, and senior officials of the department and suggested that industrialists and fishermen come out with plans to manufacture boats and other fishing-related equipment under Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Representatives of several industrialists, including Kirlosakar and Mahidra and Mahidra, participated in the meeting.

So far, the fishermen of Karnataka and other coastal States have been importing mechanised boats and other equipment from China and Japan.