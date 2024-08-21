ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Mahadevappa hits out at Opposition, defends Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Published - August 21, 2024 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa strongly defended Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with regard to the accusations made against him by the Opposition in the alleged MUDA ‘scam’ and said that the question of Mr. Siddaramaiah’s resignation does not arise at all as he has been voted to power by the people of Karnataka.

“Do you think he has to step down when the people have given the Congress the mandate, fed up with the alleged corruption and maladministration of the previous BJP government,” he asked.

Speaking to reporters after flagging off the Gajapayana of Dasara elephants at Veeranahosahalli gate in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Hunsur taluk on Wednesday, he said the Congress government is strong and safe for five years. The mandate is in our favour, with the people electing 135 MLAs. There are no developments within the party as far as the issue is concerned with the party high command and the MLAs strongly behind Mr. Siddaramaiah, he replied.

To a query, Dr. Mahadevappa said the developments (following the Governor’s sanction for the prosecution of the Chief Minister acting on a complaint with regard to the alleged MUDA scam) will not come in the way of Dasara celebrations in Mysuru.

“Dasara has a long history and tradition. It represents our culture and traditions. The festivities are above everything, with people irrespective of the party affiliations joining in the celebrations. I don’t want to mix politics with the Dasara celebrations,” the Minister said, while replying to questions on the issue.

