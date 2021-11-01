Minister lists projects for Hassan

Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah has said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Hassan district to lay the foundation stone for the Ranaghatta project in Belur taluk. The programme, which was scheduled for October 30, had been postponed due to the death of actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan after taking part in Kannada Rajyothsava celebrations, Mr. Gopalaiah said the project was approved when H.D. Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister. Later B.S. Yediyurappa allocated funds and now the technical bid process had been completed. The project, with an estimated cost of ₹ 125.46 crore, would fill up Dorasamudra at Halebidu and six other tanks in Belur taluk. The State Government will also take up the construction of Hassan airport, a long-pending project, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Gopalaiah, who is also Minister in charge of the district, unfurled the tri-colour at the district stadium. In his speech, he recalled the contribution of many people to the unification of Karnataka. He also read out a list of development works taken up by the State Government in the district.

He also felicitated achievers from different fields on the occasion. Students of a dance school and a folk troupe performed.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, Zilla Panchayat CEO B.A. Paramesh, Additional SP B.N. Nandini and others were present.