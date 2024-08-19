Minister leads protest march in Dharwad in support of Siddaramaiah

Labour Minister and district in-charge Santosh Lad, accompanied by MLAs Prasad Abbayya and N.H. Konaraddi, led a protest march in Dharwad on Monday against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision to permit investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam.

Hundreds of Congress workers led by their leaders from different taluks of the district first gathered at Kalabhavan in Dharwad from where the protest march was taken out to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Waving Congress flags, the protestors marched to the Deputy Commissioner’s office shouting “Go Back Gehlot” slogans. Holding placards containing photographs of the Governor, they accused him of acting like an agent of the BJP.

The protestors held placards that accused the BJP and the Janata Dal(S) of hatching a conspiracy to destabilise the Congress government in Karnataka and also placards with photographs and allegations of corruption against various Ministers of the previous BJP-led government in Karnataka, including Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani and others seeking to know when will inquiry against them will be initiated.

They sought to know whether inquiry will be permitted against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for his alleged involvement in various land scams.

Speaking to presspersons during the demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Mr. Lad said that the Governor’s permission for investigation against the Chief Minister is politically motivated.

He sought to know hypothetically whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will resign in the event of the President giving permission to investigate him.

Accusing the Governor of taking a politically motivated decision, he said that although there is no need for inquiry against the Chief Minister in a case which has already been inquired into, the Governor has given sanction for investigation in the MUDA scam.

Mr. Lad said that after the BJP returned to power at the Centre, terror attacks have been reported in 17 States and all of them have been covered up. And, now the BJP’s aim is to topple the Congress government in the State, he said.

The Minister said that it is a paradox that the BJP, which was in power when the site allotment took place, is now crying foul and demanding the Chief Minister’s resignation.

“They themselves have allotted sites and are now terming it illegal. Let them admit that irregularities happened during their tenure. There is not a single document to indicate that Mr. Siddaramaiah is involved in the scam. There is no basis for their demand for resignation,” he said.

