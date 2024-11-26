ADVERTISEMENT

Minister lays foundation stone for installing plaque carrying preamble of Constitution

Updated - November 26, 2024 07:10 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa laid a foundation stone for installing a plaque displaying the preamble of the Indian Constitution at Allama Prabhu Park in Shivamogga on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, on Tuesday, laid the foundation stone for installing a plaque carrying the Preamble of the Indian Constitution at Allama Prabhu Park (Freedom Park) in Shivamogga. The 10/06 sq. ft. plaque will carry the reamble in both Kannada and English.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madhu Bangarappa who is also the Minister in charge of Shivamogga district, said the State government had taken up the programme to popularise the Preamble by installing a plaque. B.R. Ambedkar, gave a Constitution that recognises the diversity of the nation and upholds liberty, equality and fraternity. The younger generation should understand the importance of the Constitution, he added.

Students took out a jatha from Allama Prabhu Park to B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, where the district administration conducted a programme to mark Constitution Day.

Legislators S.N. Channabasappa, Sharada Pooryanaik, Bilkis Banu, Dhananjay Sarji, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade, Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, Zilla Panchayat CEO N. Hemanth, and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US