Minister lays foundation stone for installing plaque carrying preamble of Constitution

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, on Tuesday, laid the foundation stone for installing a plaque carrying the Preamble of the Indian Constitution at Allama Prabhu Park (Freedom Park) in Shivamogga. The 10/06 sq. ft. plaque will carry the reamble in both Kannada and English.

Madhu Bangarappa who is also the Minister in charge of Shivamogga district, said the State government had taken up the programme to popularise the Preamble by installing a plaque. B.R. Ambedkar, gave a Constitution that recognises the diversity of the nation and upholds liberty, equality and fraternity. The younger generation should understand the importance of the Constitution, he added.

Students took out a jatha from Allama Prabhu Park to B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, where the district administration conducted a programme to mark Constitution Day.

Legislators S.N. Channabasappa, Sharada Pooryanaik, Bilkis Banu, Dhananjay Sarji, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade, Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, Zilla Panchayat CEO N. Hemanth, and others were present.