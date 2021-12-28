Minister lays foundation stone for drinking water project in Shorapur

Minister for Urban Development B.A. Basavaraj (Byrati) on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a drinking water project to provide potable water from the Krishna to Shorapur city and three villages en route. The project will be taken up jointly by the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board and the City Municipal Council at a cost of ₹158.80 crore. It is aimed to cater to the drinking water needs of people, as per population growth, till the year 2055.

The Minister said that the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 and people of Shorapur city and the three villages, Khanapur (SH), Kavadimatti and Devapur, will benefit.

“This is a dream project of MLA Narasimha Nayak. The problem of drinking water that has existed for over five decades will soon end. I am happy to lay the foundation stone for this landmark project on the day of his [MLA] birthday. I am announcing an additional grant of ₹100 crore for other development works which can be taken up in Shorapur taluk,” he added.

Thanking the Minister for providing the required grants, Mr. Narasimha Nayak said that each house in the identified localities of the CMC limits and also the three villages will now get drinking water round the clock.

“Now, I am satisfied with my work as people will not suffer from drinking water shortage once the project is completed. I had promised the people to solve the problem permanently and brought the project. I will try to get the project inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai,” he added, evoking a huge applause from the gathering.

Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Nayak also spoke.

Vice-president of CMC Sujatha Venugopal, Yadgir CMC chairman Vilas Patil, CADA chairman Sharanappa Talawar, SUDA chairman Prakash Sajjan, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board director K.P Mohan Raj, Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy and Commissioner of CMC Jeevan Kattimani and others were present.