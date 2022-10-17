Karnataka

Minister launches works to develop Hosaholalu Chikkakere

Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports K C Narayana Gowda on Monday launched the works to develop Hosaholalu Chikkakere (a water body in K R Pet taluk) at a cost of ₹10 crore. Walking track, fountain, and other works have been proposed in the lake environs. The Minister inaugurated Urs Bhavan at Hosaholalu which was built at a cost of ₹1 crore.


