Minister Lad promises to ensure development of wards in twin cities at a cost of ₹200 crore

Labour Minister and Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad has said that various extension areas in different wards of Hubballi Dharwad will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹200 crore.

Inaugurating a district-level Jana Spandana programme at Sawai Gandharva Hall in Hubballi on Tuesday, the Minister said that several extension areas in the twin cities require basic amenities and there are several more unauthorised layouts in similar conditions.

They will all be developed in a phased manner, he added.

Mr. Lad also directed the officials to dispose of the applications received during the Jana Spandana programme immediately and redress issues concerning drinking water on a war footing.

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. said that all the applications received during the Jana Spandana programme will be uploaded on the Integrated Public Grievance Redressal System (IPGRS) and within next 30 days the problems will be redressed by the respective departments.

On the occasion, two students were given laptop computers, five were given three-wheelers and two were given wheelchairs.

MLA N.H. Konaraddi, Mayor Ramanna Badiger, Deputy Mayor Durgamma Bijawad, Municipal Commissioner Ishwar Ullagaddi and various officials were present.

Complaints galore

During the programme, various persons and organisations raised their issues and sought relief. Office-bearers of the Association for the Ward Committees complained to the Minister about the delay in constitution of ward committees and demanded immediate steps to make them functional.

However, the municipal commissioner clarified that only when a minimum of 10 applications are submitted from all the wards (total 82 applications), they will be able to constitute them.

Responding to their plea, the Minister assured them of submitting a proposal to the government after getting information on the possibility of forming ward-wise committees and asked the commissioner to take up awareness programme on the issue.

On the plea by vendors of Janata Bazaar in Hubballi, the Minister asked the commissioner to immediately take steps to allow them to do business from the stalls built under Smart City scheme.

Responding to a plea by a civic worker, Annappa Kadapatti, the Minister directed the officials concerned over phone to immediately release his pending wages for nine months.

Applications regarding seeking admission in residential school, non-receipt of money under Gruha Lakshmi scheme, simplification of the tax structure for handlooms and various other issues came up during the programme.

In all, 113 applications were received during the programme of which 27 pertained to municipal corporation, 30 related to revenue department, 29 of the zilla panchayat, three of HESCOM and 25 pertained to various other departments.

