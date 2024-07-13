Minister Lad pays surprise visit to district hospital in Dharwad, reviews dengue situation

Labour Minister and district-in-charge for Dharwad Santosh Lad on Friday paid a surprise visit to the district civil hospital in Dharwad, interacted with patients and reviewed the dengue situation in the district.

The Minister visited the dengue ward, children’s ward, orthopaedic ward and pharmacy centre and sought information from the officials on the number of patients being treated for dengue, their condition, facilities and stock of medicines and other details.

Emphasising the need for maintaining cleanliness in the hospital, he directed senior health officials to conduct daily visits to wards to confirm that the patients were getting required treatment. They should also hear the grievances of the patients if any pertaining to non-availability of requisite treatment and address them immediately.

The Minister said that under the Special Development Component, the State government had already released ₹9.9 crore and tenders had been floated. He asked the district surgeons to get the works initiated after completing the process.

He also advised the health officials to make attempts to get grants under CSR funds from private companies and industries for creating additional facilities at the district hospital. He said as the hospital received patients from other districts too, it was necessary to create additional facilities.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Divya Prabhu said that on an average 1,500 patients get treated as outpatients in the hospital and an average of 25,000 patients get treated there. She said that adequate supply of medicines and amenities had been ensured in the hospital.

District surgeon Sangappa Gabi spoke about the need for more expert doctors, nurses and other staff. He said there were 49 suspected dengue patients being treated at the hospital and among them three had tested positive for the disease and their condition was stable.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Shashi Patil said that so far 1,765 patients had been tested for Dengue and of them 334 had tested positive. All of them had been cured now. As on date, 15 dengue patients were being treated in different hospitals in the district, she said.