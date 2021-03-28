Minister justifies Sharanu Salagar’s candidature

In an apparent response to the ongoing agitations by BJP activists in Basavakalyan against the denial of party ticket to local aspirants, Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chauhan justified the decision of the party high command to field Kalaburagi-based Sharanu Salagar in the Basavakalyan byelection.

In a release here on Sunday, Mr. Chauhan asserted that the party candidate would register a definite victory with a huge margin of over 25,000 votes.

“I am the only BJP MLA in Bidar district and Sharanu Salagar would shortly accompany me in the Assembly as his victory in Basavakalyan byelection is sure. I have given a word to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other party leaders that I would ensure the victory of the party candidate and I would keep my word,” he said.

On the selection of Mr. Salagar as party candidate, Mr. Chauhan said that the State Core Committee, after conducting a field survey and taking suggestions from the district and State leaders, recommended Mr. Salagar’s name and the Central Core Committee finalised his candidature.

“Ticket aspirants who missed the chance this time should not get disappointed. All the rank and file of the party need to keep aside their differences and come forward to work hard for the victory of the party candidate. Mr. Salagar worked hard during the COVID-19 lockdown to extend a helping hand to people in trouble,” Mr. Chauhan said.