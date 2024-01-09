Minister issues fiat on bridge work

January 09, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister in-charge of Kodagu district N.S. Boseraju has directed Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd. officials to complete the Bhagamandala overbridge work by the end of January. All pending works have to be done by the end of this month, said Mr. Boseraju, who is the Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology, at a meeting with the officials in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh was present. Mr Singh told the officials from the Water Resources Department to update him daily on the progress of the works until its completion. The delay in completing the overbridge work has caused inconvenience to local people.

