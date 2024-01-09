ADVERTISEMENT

Minister issues fiat on bridge work

January 09, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister in-charge of Kodagu district N.S. Boseraju has directed Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd. officials to complete the Bhagamandala overbridge work by the end of January. All pending works have to be done by the end of this month, said Mr. Boseraju, who is the Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology, at a meeting with the officials in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh was present. Mr Singh told the officials from the Water Resources Department to update him daily on the progress of the works until its completion. The delay in completing the overbridge work has caused inconvenience to local people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US