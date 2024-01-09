GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister issues fiat on bridge work

January 09, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister in-charge of Kodagu district N.S. Boseraju has directed Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd. officials to complete the Bhagamandala overbridge work by the end of January. All pending works have to be done by the end of this month, said Mr. Boseraju, who is the Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology, at a meeting with the officials in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh was present. Mr Singh told the officials from the Water Resources Department to update him daily on the progress of the works until its completion. The delay in completing the overbridge work has caused inconvenience to local people.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / civic infrastructure / Roads and Rails

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.