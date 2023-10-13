ADVERTISEMENT

Minister invites Pramoda Devi Wadiyar to Dasara

October 13, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Friday formally extended Dasara invitation to the Mysuru royal family while seeking its support for successfully organising the Nada Habba that begins here on Sunday.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa visited the palace and invited Ms. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar to the festivities on behalf of the State government.

Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Police Commissioner Ramesh B., and officials and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot were recently invited in Bengaluru to the festivities.

The festivities this year will be inaugurated by noted music composer Hamsaleka atop Chamundi hills on Sunday. Thereafter, the ten-day-long cultural extravaganza gets off to a start with the city coming alive, attracting a large number of tourists to witness the unique celebrations.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other dignitaries will be present during the inauguration.

The cultural events will begin at the palace in the evening and the Sangeetha Vidwan award will also be presented on the occasion.

In view of drought, the State government said Dasara will remain traditional with the festivities being neither grand nor simple. Most events are intact while efforts have been made to minimise the expenditure, attracting sponsorships.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US