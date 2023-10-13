HamberMenu
Minister invites Pramoda Devi Wadiyar to Dasara

October 13, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Friday formally extended Dasara invitation to the Mysuru royal family while seeking its support for successfully organising the Nada Habba that begins here on Sunday.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa visited the palace and invited Ms. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar to the festivities on behalf of the State government.

Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Police Commissioner Ramesh B., and officials and others were present.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot were recently invited in Bengaluru to the festivities.

The festivities this year will be inaugurated by noted music composer Hamsaleka atop Chamundi hills on Sunday. Thereafter, the ten-day-long cultural extravaganza gets off to a start with the city coming alive, attracting a large number of tourists to witness the unique celebrations.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other dignitaries will be present during the inauguration.

The cultural events will begin at the palace in the evening and the Sangeetha Vidwan award will also be presented on the occasion.

In view of drought, the State government said Dasara will remain traditional with the festivities being neither grand nor simple. Most events are intact while efforts have been made to minimise the expenditure, attracting sponsorships.

