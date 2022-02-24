Minister intervenes over curbs on KSOU candidates in appointment

Mandya Milk Union had barred degree holders from the Open University in its recruitment process

Mandya Milk Union had barred degree holders from the Open University in its recruitment process

The Mandya Milk Union’s job notification in which it stated that “Open University will be not considered” (depriving the degree holders from the Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru the opportunity to get recruited) prompted Minister for Higher Education Ashwath Narayan to intervene in the interest of the students of KSOU.

Arguing that the degrees awarded by the KSOU are on par with those awarded by the conventional universities, the Minister, in a letter to the Karnataka Milk Federation, advised that steps be taken for modifying the job notification, giving opportunity to the degree holders of the Open University in the appointments.

Raising the issue with the Minister during his recent meeting, KSOU Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar mentioned that the job notification deprived the candidates of the Open University the opportunity of getting recruited in the union though their degrees are on par with those awarded by the conventional universities.

Taking note of the issue, the Minister said the KSOU comes under the Department of Higher Education and sought the KMF’s immediate intervention.

The VC had raised the issue on February 21 and the Minister wrote to the KMF the next day.

Arguing its case, the KSOU VC quoting a circular from the UGC nine years ago.

The circular, dated October 14, 2013 and issued by the Director of the UGC, said the degrees, diplomas and certificates awarded for programmes conducted by ODL institutions, recognised by the erstwhile DEC and UGC in conformity with the UGC notification on specification of degrees, should be treated as equivalent to the corresponding awards of the degrees, diploma, and certificates of the traditional universities and institutions in the country.