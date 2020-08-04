Minister interacts with students in naxal-hit areas

Chikkamagaluru

04 August 2020 19:29 IST

He listens to problems they face in accessing online classes

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar, on Tuesday, interacted with students of Naxal-affected areas about the problems they face in accessing online classes. The Minister visited Byradevaru, Kithleguli, and Menasinahadya villages in Megunda hobli of Koppa taluk to understand their problems. He interacted with around 60 students. With no access to high-speed internet, they could hardly watch online classes.

The Minister said he visited the places as he had recently watched an audio clip of Adarsha, a student from Horale village, expressing his problems in accessing online classes. The SSLC student, enrolled in a school at Sringeri, had not been staying put in his village, where he could not get access to online classes under Sethubandha programme. Many students face this problem in these villages. “I came here to listen to the students personally. We will find a solution to the problems faced by them”, he said. The Minister noticed that all students, with whom he interacted, had a keen interest in their studies. Many students in parts of Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada were also facing problems, he said.

Regarding the SSLC examinations, he said the evaluation of papers had been completed and the results would be announced either on August 7 or 9.

Senior officers of the Education Department were present.