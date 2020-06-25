Minister inspects works being taken up under Kalaburagi City Corpn.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj on Wednesday morning took a whirlwind tour of the city to inspect various works taken up under the Kalaburagi City Corporation. He was accompanied by Kalaburagi South MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor and City Corporation Commissioner Rahul Pandve.
During his two-hour inspection-tour, the Minister visited five places. He began his day by interacting with pourakarmikas of the city corporation during a surprise stopover. The Minister asked about their salaries and advised them to use safety gear provided by the corporation.
He visited Ram Nagar locality to inspect the work on a 116-m stretch of a road being taken up at a cost of ₹ 5 lakh sanctioned in 2018-2019 under the State Finance Corporation grants, another 117-m stretch of road at Vidya Nagar being taken up at a cost of ₹ 6 lakh sanctioned in 2019-2020.
He visited a children’s park at Swastika Nagar, which was developed under AMRUT Mission. He asked the corporation officials to come out with a plan to plant 10,000 saplings along the city roads.
Mr. Basavaraj visited the 40 MLD sewage treatment plant constructed at Nandikur village to prevent untreated sewage water generated in the city from reaching the Bhima. He also inspected the purification process of drinking water at the Kotnur filter bed and instructed the officials to replace the old mechanism.
