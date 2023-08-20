Minister inspects water purifying unit works in Shahapur

August 20, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Yadgir

The residents of Shahapur city which has 31 wards with 12,500 houses will soon get drinking water round the clock if the project providing water tap connectivity to those houses is completed at the earliest.

Sharanabasappagouda Darshanapur, Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises, has said on Saturday after visiting the site where the work setting up of a water purifying unit at the cost of ₹16.5 crore near filter bed in the city is completed.

There was a plan to bring water from Sannathi Bridge in Sannathi village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district through pipelines to a tank at the cost of ₹70 crore. The project has almost completed except the work of laying pipelines for a distance of 600 meters near Hallisagar village in Shahapur taluk.

“Water will first reach the filter bed tank from Sannathi Bridge. Then, it will be purified in the unit of 11.5 MLD capacity for which the work at the cost of ₹16.5 crore is completed,“ Mr. Darshanapur said.

There is a plan to construct five overhead tanks (OHT’s) with a storing capacity of 2 lakh each and then provide taps to all 12,500 houses at the cost of ₹95 crore under AMRUT Yojana 2.0 to ensure water round the clock. The tender for this project will be floated immediately.

“Shahapur is one of the fastest growing city in Kalyana Karanataka region. The people’s long pending prime demand was to get potable drinking water. Therefore, I had discussed with officers of the concerned department often to gear up for this project. I hope people will get drinking water uninterruptedly,” he said.