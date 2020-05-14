Karnataka

Minister inspects Upper Bhadra project work

Minister for Water Resources Ramesh Jarkiholi has said the Upper Bhadra project would be completed at the earliest and people of four districts would get its benefit.

He spoke to presspersons during his visit to Muttinakoppa in N.R.Pura taluk on Wednesday. He inspected the work conducted as part of the project.

“The project is going on. We will speed up the work to ensure it is completed at the earliest. As per the schedule, it should have been completed by now. I have inspected the civil works at Ajjampura, Tarikere and other parts as well”, he said.

The project would provide water for drinking and irrigation purposes in four districts. The government had acquired private land for the project and the land losers had been paid compensation. “The dues would be paid after discussing the issue with the officers concerned”, the Minister said.

Sringeri MLA T.D. Raje Gowda, former Minister D.N. Jeevaraj and others were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 3:55:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/minister-inspects-upper-bhadra-project-work/article31581930.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY