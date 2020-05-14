Minister inspects Upper Bhadra project work

Minister for Water Resources Ramesh Jarkiholi has said the Upper Bhadra project would be completed at the earliest and people of four districts would get its benefit.

He spoke to presspersons during his visit to Muttinakoppa in N.R.Pura taluk on Wednesday. He inspected the work conducted as part of the project.

“The project is going on. We will speed up the work to ensure it is completed at the earliest. As per the schedule, it should have been completed by now. I have inspected the civil works at Ajjampura, Tarikere and other parts as well”, he said.

The project would provide water for drinking and irrigation purposes in four districts. The government had acquired private land for the project and the land losers had been paid compensation. “The dues would be paid after discussing the issue with the officers concerned”, the Minister said.

Sringeri MLA T.D. Raje Gowda, former Minister D.N. Jeevaraj and others were present.