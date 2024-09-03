GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister inspects portion of Malkhed Fort that collapsed in rain

Updated - September 03, 2024 08:42 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 08:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
The portion of the Malkhed Fort in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district that collapsed due to incessant rainfall.

The portion of the Malkhed Fort in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district that collapsed due to incessant rainfall. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil, who represents Sedam Assembly Constituency, on Tuesday inspected the historical Malkhed Fort in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district, where a portion of a wall collapsed following incessant rainfall in the last three days.

Dr. Patil said that a sum of ₹6 crore was sanctioned for protection and comprehensive development of Malkhed Fort by the then Congress-led State government in 2015.

The Minister said that ongoing developmental works will be monitored and directed officials to speed up the works.

Roads, bridges and culverts have been damaged due to rain across Sedam taluk. The officials have been asked to conduct a survey immediately and extend relief as per the National Disaster Response Fund, he said.

Meanwhile, a joint survey will be conducted by officials of the Revenue, the Agriculture and the Horticulture departments to assess the extent of crop damage.

Dr. Patil also inspected houses damaged due to rain near the fort premises. He also interacted with affected families and assured them of providing relief.

Kalaburagi MP Radhakrishna Doddamani was present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.