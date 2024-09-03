Minister inspects portion of Malkhed Fort that collapsed in rain

Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil, who represents Sedam Assembly Constituency, on Tuesday inspected the historical Malkhed Fort in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district, where a portion of a wall collapsed following incessant rainfall in the last three days.

Dr. Patil said that a sum of ₹6 crore was sanctioned for protection and comprehensive development of Malkhed Fort by the then Congress-led State government in 2015.

The Minister said that ongoing developmental works will be monitored and directed officials to speed up the works.

Roads, bridges and culverts have been damaged due to rain across Sedam taluk. The officials have been asked to conduct a survey immediately and extend relief as per the National Disaster Response Fund, he said.

Meanwhile, a joint survey will be conducted by officials of the Revenue, the Agriculture and the Horticulture departments to assess the extent of crop damage.

Dr. Patil also inspected houses damaged due to rain near the fort premises. He also interacted with affected families and assured them of providing relief.

Kalaburagi MP Radhakrishna Doddamani was present.