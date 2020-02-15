Minister inspects land for Kannada centre

In all probability, the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada will be housed on the land belonging to the University of Mysore which has come forward to give it for establishing the centre.

Minister for Kannada and Culture and Tourism C.T. Ravi, who was in Mysuru, accompanied by a team of officials from the University, Kannada and Culture Department and the Central Institute of Indian Languages visited the site where the centre had been proposed to be established, here on Saturday.

The site is located on Hunsur Road where the old Tahsildar office and Adult Education Office existed earlier.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar, Registrar Shivappa and CIIL Director D.G. Rao were present during the inspection.

The site houses a building where offices functioned earlier.

The 3.5-acre land is owned by the University, which had leased it to the government for housing the offices.

Prof. Kumar said the land had been given on lease to the offices and the same can be cancelled paving the way for setting up of the centre. The land would be transferred to the CIIL after completing the formalities, including the lease agreement.

“After making repairs to the building, the CIIL has been asked to locate the centre at this new site until further instructions from the Centre on building the new structures. As of now, the centre is functioning in one of the buildings given by the University to the CIIL near Fire Brigade at Saraswathipuram,” the VC said.

The Classical Kannada language promotion was in limbo with confusions over its location with constant moves to shift it to Bengaluru.

Confusion over

Later, Mr. Ravi told reporters that the confusions have ended and steps had been taken to establish the centre on the new campus in Mysuru.

The authorities must expedite the project with the university coming forward to give the land necessary for the facility, he added.