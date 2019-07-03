Minister inspects city ahead of Janata Darshan

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district G.T. Deve Gowda, accompanied by MLAs Tanveer Sait and S.A. Ramdas, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, elected representatives and officials from the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and other departments, went on a whirlwind tour of Mysuru to obtain first-hand information on the city’s infrastructural needs and review development works – ongoing and proposed – on Tuesday.

The Minister conducted an inspection of the municipal wards falling under the Krishnaraja and Narasimharaja Assembly constituencies. The spot inspection of Chamaraja constituency will be conducted on Wednesday. However, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra accompanied the Minister during the tour to the other segments.

The Minister is holding the Janata Darshan on Wednesday. Tuesday’s tour is also seen as a prelude to understand the city’s as well as the residents’ problems.

The spot inspection got off to a start from Vivekananda Nagar Circle where the MLA suggested relocating the bus-stand to easecongestion. Traffic police officers too suggested the shifting the bus-stand as this would facilitate parking of more buses.

The issue of ‘rajakaluve’ (storm water drain) came up for discussion when the delegation went to Aishwarya Nagar where the Minister was told about encroachments and how blockages had affected the smooth flow of rainwater in the drain. The Minister told the tahsildar of Mysuru to examine whether government land had been encroached upon and clear it, if so, to carry out drain work.

Mr. Gowda later visited the sewage farm in Vidyaranyapuram and saw the heaps of unprocessed garbage dumped at the site.

The Minister initiated the tree planting drive at the farm. Around one lakh saplings can be planted in the area, he said, and asked the MCC officials to take up the task. He promised to get the saplings from the Forest Department.

The encroachment of rajakaluves came up for discussion once again wgen the team visited the area near Yele Thota, off Nanjangud Road.

The Minister told the jurisdictional police to ensure clearance of encroachments and make provision for implementation of drain works. “If anybody disrupts the work, book cases against them,” he instructed.

The MLAs urged the Minister to consider identifying the Lokranjan Mahal Road near Karanji Lake as a heritage road and widening it accordingly. Mr. Gowda was urged to instruct the police to ban the movement of heavy vehicles on the road.

During the inspection, the Minister launched the the work of widening of Mysuru-Bannur Road from Diary Circle to Kurubarahalli Circle which is being carried out by the MUDA at a cost of ₹3.9 crore. The area residents met the Minister and urged him to resolve the land row at Kurubarahalli and Alanahalli.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, MUDA Commissioner Vijay Kumar, MCC Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivananda Murthy and others were present.