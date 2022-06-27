Minister inaugurates Gandhi memorial in Belagavi
Govind Karjol, District in-charge minister, unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Peeranwadi village in Belagavi district on Monday.
MLAs Abhay Patil and Mahantesh Dodagoudar, DC Nitesh Patil, Gurunath Kadabur, deputy director of information, Shekar Kuradagi, Nirmiti Kendra project director, and others were present.
“The memorial was built by the department of information at the cost of ₹3 crore on two acres of land. It includes a Bhajan mandir, and a library. Very soon, a digital library will be set up here,’’ the minister said.
