Minister inaugurates development works

Shivamogga

01 June 2020 18:54 IST

Minister for Urban Development B.A. Basavaraj, inaugurated development works worth ₹80 crore implemented under Smart City Project and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) in Shivamogga City Corporation limits on Monday.

They include the parks developed at Gundappa Shed and Vinobha Nagar locality; the e-library established on the premises of City Central Library; five conservancy lines at Jaya Nagar locality that have been developed into public utility spaces; and the work of development of main sewage canal from Bommanakatte to Basaveshwara Nagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Basavaraj directed the officials to complete the work related to Tunga river front development, the flagship project of Shivamogga Smart City Limited at the earliest. Mr. Basavaraj also visited Shivappa Nayaka Palace in the city and reviewed the works related to upgradation of amenities for tourists.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa, and B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP, were present on the occasion.