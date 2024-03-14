ADVERTISEMENT

Minister inaugurates development projects in Bhalki taluk

March 14, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Also, Eshwar Khandre lays foundation stone for several others, including road construction and renovation of classrooms

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre at a meeting to address public grievances in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: T. GOPICHAND

Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre on Thursday inaugurated development projects and laid the foundation stone of several others, including road construction, underground drainage and renovation of classrooms, in all, worth over ₹225 crore in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a convention of beneficiaries of guarantee schemes and a Janaspandana programme to address public grievances, Mr. Khandre said that various development works estimated to cost ₹150 crore are in various stages of completion in the taluk.

The State government will provide houses to over 2,000 homeless families in the taluk. Mr. Khandre directed officials that houses should be directly allotted to eligible beneficiaries without the intervention of middlemen or agents. As many as 2,748 farmers in the taluk who are using drip irrigation will get financial assistance of ₹21,775.

The Minister said that 11.20 lakh families are getting benefits of Anna Bhagya and 3.20 lakh families are benefiting by Gruha Jyothi scheme in the taluk.

“Farmers should not take any extreme step. I can understand your challenges and sufferings. The Congress government which fulfilled its promise of implementing guarantee schemes made during the Assembly elections will stand by them,“ Mr. Khandre said.

Bidar Urban Development Authority chairman Basavaraj Jabshetty, Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Girish Badole and Superintendent of Police S.L. Chennabasavanna were present.

