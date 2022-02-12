Minister hopeful of early approval for textile parks

HUBBALLI

12 February 2022 21:43 IST

Land for the project has been identified in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts

Minister for Handloom and Textiles and Sugar Shankar Patil Munenakoppa has said that adequate land had been identified in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts for setting up mega textile parks and a proposal in this regard had been submitted to the Union Government.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Munenakoppa said he was hopeful of an early approval from the Centre.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that proposals for textile parks had been submitted fromDharwad and Kolar districts also and the process of identifying land for the purpose was under progress.

The Minister said that a mega silk cluster was being set up in Mysuru. This apart, initiatives were being taken to enhance the skill sets of garment workers and the plan was to provide employment to 12 lakh people in the textile sector, he said.

On the Union Budget, he said that justice had been done in terms of allocations to every State and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would also be presenting a good Budget that would be prepared taking into consideration demands from every district of the State.

On the requests from his department, Mr. Munenakoppa said they had requested the Chief Minister to continue the ‘Nekar Samman’ scheme. The Government was providing compensation to the tune of ₹5 lakh to the families of farmers taking the extreme step and the Chief Minister had been urged to extend the same relief to families of weavers, he said.