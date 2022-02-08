Karnataka

Minister holds public grievances meeting in border village of D.B. Kuppe

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa on Tuesday held a public grievance meeting in the border village of D.B. Kuppe situated in Nagarahole forest range along Karnataka’s border with Kerala.

He directed the officials to begin work within a week on dredging of five lakes, construction of a building for an anganwadi, construction of Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendra building, besides work on roads and drainage.

Earlier, Gram Panchayat member Venkate Gowda urged the Minister to resume the boat service across the river in the forests between Karnataka and Kerala to facilitate workers to go for work in the neighbouring State besides install rail fences to protect villagers from wild animals.

Mr. Eshwarappa assured to discuss these issues with the Minister concerned in Bengaluru. He said he will convene another meeting at the Kabini Guest House before end of March this year and discuss various developmental issues with the officials.

H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu, MLC Shantharam Budna Siddi, CEO of Mysuru ZP A.M. Yogesh and other officials were present on the occasion.


