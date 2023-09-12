Minister holds peace meeting in Shivamogga

September 12, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Shivamogga

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, who is also Minister in-charge of Shivamogga district, conducted a peace meeting with representatives of different organisations.

The Minister said both Ganesh Chaturthi and Id Milad should be celebrated with grandeur, with no opportunities for miscreants to disturb peace. “Festivals are meant to be celebrated. I am hopeful that both communities will have their celebrations peacefully. The role of the administration is to help the public celebrate the occasion,” he said.

The district administration has already introduced a single-window system to issue clearances. The police would be in touch with leaders of organisations and ensure the events are held smoothly, he said.

The Minister said he could not take a call on the dates. The religious leaders would finalise it.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar said the police had appealed to the public to join hands with the administration in ensuring smooth celebrations of festivals. “We have been receiving a good response for our call. In each sub-division, 150 to 200 people have come forward to be volunteers. Soon we will hold a meeting and convey to them their roles during the celebrations,” he said.

Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa said it was the responsibility of every individual and the administration to ensure peaceful celebrations in the city.

Leaders of various organizations spoke on the occasion.