Minister hints at NIA probe

Shobha Karandlaje visits Harsha’s family in Shivamogga

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said that the investigation into the murder of Hindutva activist Harsha in Shivamogga could be handed over to the National Investigation Agency within a week.

Speaking to presspersons during her visit to Harsha’s house at Seegehatti in Shivamogga on Saturday, Ms. Karandlaje said the role of an international conspiracy was being suspected in the murder. An investigation by the NIA would be suitable to bring out the truth. “This is not the suffering of one family. Many families have lost their children in such crimes. We have to stop this”, she said.

Earlier, she met the family members of Harsha and consoled them.