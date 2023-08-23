Minister helps injured reach hospital

August 23, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A man injured in a road accident received help from Minister for Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil who was passing by that road in Gadag district on Wednesday.

Mr. Patil was proceeding to Mundargi from Gadag to participate in the 118th death anniversary of philanthropist Shirasangi Lingaraj when he noticed a motorcyclist had injured himself near Dambal Cross.

He immediately stopped his vehicle, gave water to the injured person and arranged for a vehicle to take the injured to the Gadag District Hospital.

Subsequently, he also called the doctors asking them to provide the required treatment to the injured.