Minister Hebbalkar should resign ‘for causing’ the death of Tahsildar office staff, says Yatnal

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has demanded the resignation of Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar saying that her corrupt ways have caused the death of Rudranna Yadavannavar, an employee of the Tahshildar office in Belagavi.

“Lakshmi Hebbalkar has caused the death of the employee. Her corrupt ways forced the innocent man to end his life. There is no doubt about it. The deceased has left a note mentioning the name of Somu, private secretary to Ms. Hebbalkar. She should immediately resign and clear the way for an inquiry,” Mr. Yatnal said.

“It is very well known that Ms. Hebbalkar is very corrupt. I have received several complaints against her. She has used corrupt ways during her election and also, in getting her Ministry. A high-level inquiry should be ordered against her,” Mr. Yatnal said.

