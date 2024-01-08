ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Hebbalkar says Belagavi was in Maharashtra before Independence only to turn around and issue a clarification

January 08, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar ruffled a few feathers among Kannada activists with her statement that Belagavi was a part of Maharashtra before Independence. At a Kannada sammelan in Karadaga of Belagavi district on Sunday, she made the statement, while, at the same time, urging Kannada and Marathi speakers to live in harmony.

This angered some Kannada activists who condemned the Minister’s statement.

However, she later issued a clarification saying that she wanted to say that Belagavi was in the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, but “I said it was in Maharashtra.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since there was no Maharashtra before Independence, the question of Belagavi being in Maharashtra does not arise,” she clarified.

She said that her statement has to be taken in the right spirit. “If it is interpreted in a wrong way, it can disturb linguistic harmony. I was overwhelmed by the linguistic harmony that I witnessed at the sammelan. I made the statement in an emotional state. I am a proud Kannadati and will remain so,” the clarification said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US