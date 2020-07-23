Minister hails govt. decision to upgrade hospital

KALABURAGI

Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Haj and Waqf Board and Bidar in-charge Prabhu Chauhan has commended the State government for its decision to upgrade the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences.

In a media release, the Minister said that the State Cabinet has given administrative approval to upgrade the hospital and the move would strengthen health services in the region.

“I had appealed to the Union government as well as the State government to upgrade the hospital for providing affordable healthcare to people in need. I had also discussed the matter with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar. I am happy that my request has been considered,” Mr. Chauhan said.

According to the Minister, the Union government has already allocated ₹ 36 crore to developing the hospital and ₹ 15.22 crore, which included the State’s share, has been released.