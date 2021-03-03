Minister gets vaccine at home, defends action

He said he avoided inconveniencing those waiting at the hospital

Karnataka Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil, who sparked a controversy on Tuesday by getting himself inoculated at his home in Hirekerur in violation of COVID-19 protocols, later defended his action saying that he had ‘not committed any crime’.

The Minister reportedly summoned the taluk health official and staff to his home and got the vaccine shots for himself and his wife. A video and photographs of the incident soon became viral on social media platforms evoking strong reactions from netizens and Opposition leaders of ‘misusing power and blatantly violating the norms’.

Mr Patil said inconvenience could have been caused to people waiting at the hospital, had he gone there. Moreover several people were waiting to meet him at his residence and after getting vaccine he was able to speak to them. “It is not a big issue at all. What is wrong in getting vaccine at home,” he said.

However, District Health Officer Rajendra Doddamani has issued notice to the Hirekerur Taluk Health Officer for violating the COVID-19 protocol.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar told The Hindu that action would be initiated against the doctors concerned. “No doctor can vaccinate anyone irrespective of whether the beneficiary is a VIP or common man at home. What if some adverse event happens after vaccination? How can it be managed?” the Health Minister said.

Pointing out that the COVID-19 vaccination guidelines clearly specify that vaccination should be at the vaccine session sites only, the Minister said: “We will again issue a circular directing Health officials not to visit anyone’s residence for vaccination.”

He said probably Mr. Patil was not aware of the guidelines and may be the taluk health officials obliged as he is a Minister. “Our Health officials should have apprised him about the guidelines. We will ensure such incidents are not repeated,” the Minister added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said it is important to get vaccinated irrespective of whether the person takes the shot at home or at the vaccination centre.