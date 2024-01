January 26, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy, fumbled in his speech at the Republic Day programme in Shivamogga on Friday.

As Minister in charge of the district, he hoisted the national flag. While reading the prepared Kannada text, he mispronounced certain words. At one point, while referring to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, he said “Baba..Saibaba”, in place of Babasaheb.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.