January 26, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy, fumbled in his speech at the Republic Day programme in Shivamogga on Friday.

As Minister in charge of the district, he hoisted the national flag. While reading the prepared Kannada text, he mispronounced certain words. At one point, while referring to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, he said “Baba..Saibaba”, in place of Babasaheb.