Minister for Shivamogga

Hassan

03 September 2021 22:57 IST

Minister for Public Works C.C. Patil will be on a two-day visit to Shivamogga to lay the foundation stone for various road works.

Mr. Patil will reach Shivamogga on Saturday evening. He will lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Shivamogga-Chitradurga highway and a railway overbridge at Vidya Nagar in the city at 9 a.m on Sunday. He will then take part in the Teachers’ Day programme at Kuvempu Rangamandir; hold a review meeting with the officers of his department; and then visit Sogane to inspect the progress of the construction of the airport. Later, he will leave for Chitradurga, a communication from the district administration said.

